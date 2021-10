From the Bellway brochure for Lockwood Place

Lockwood Place will be built on a 32-acre site at the northern edge of the village of Bramford.

The development will comprise 123 new homes consisting of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, with 67 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Work is expected to start on the development in the coming weeks and the first homes will go on sale this winter, Bellway said.

