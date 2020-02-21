Benchmark Hoists taken over by Taylor’s

The Benchmark Hoist Division, which has what is described as ‘a significant inventory of material hoists’, is being merged with Taylor’s Hoists. Benchmark has goods hoists with capacities from 500 to 2,500 kg and single- and dual-car personnel hoists with capacities from 1,200 to 3,200 kg.

Brand Industrial Services, known as BrandSafway, has owned SGB Scaffolding, once part of the John Mowlem group, since 2013. In 2019 it added Lyndon Scaffolding and subsidiary Taylor’s Hoists.

“The Benchmark Hoist Division is a great addition to Taylor’s Hoists,” said Robert Lynch, managing director of Lyndon SGB. “By enhancing our hoist solutions with Benchmark’s high-performance equipment, Taylor’s Hoists will be able to better serve its customers and offer a wider range of integrated solutions.”

Benchmark Hoists director Steve Crompton added: “Our hoist division team looks forward to sharing their expertise and best practices with Taylor’s Hoists and Lyndon SGB. Both companies are some of our industry’s best-known and well-respected names.”

