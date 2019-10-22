Bentley wins BIM role on Rail Baltica project

The project’s developer RB Rail has appointed Bentley to implement the cloud-based common data environment (CDE). The system will be used during the design, construction and operational phases of the new line for the exchange and updating of technical project documents including design models, drawings and other information.

About 370 people are expected to use the system every day at the peak of the Rail Baltica construction activities.

The total value of the five-year contract is more than €1.2m. Bentley’s role includes configuration, deployment and set-up of the system as well as a test phase and training of users. There is also scope for an optional extension of the system’s functionality if required by the client. In addition, Bentley will provide licensing, support and maintenance of the system for the Rail Baltica global project.

Rail Baltica is a greenfield project aimed at integrating the Baltic States into the European rail network. Work to build the 870km-long route is being financed by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility budget as well as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. The project includes five European Union countries – Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and indirectly Finland. It expected to take 10 years to build the route, which will connect Helsinki, Tallinn, Pärnu, Riga, Panevežys, Kaunas, Vilnius and Warsaw.

“Digital Rail Baltica is as important as its physical infrastructure,” said RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki. Using BIM will help ensure effective collaboration between people, processes and technology, helping to minimize rework, delays and unexpected costs, he said. “During the operational phase of Rail Baltica, BIM will provide all necessary information to the maintenance companies and infrastructure manager to ensure uninterrupted, safe and cost-effective operations of Rail Baltica,” he added.

