Besix buys Dutch road-building business from Strabag

The acquisition includes a transfer of assets: all real estate, the Roermond asphalt plant, equipment, employees and ongoing projects are transferred to Besix Infra Nederland BV.

Belgian company Besix Group was founded in 1909 and re-entered the Dutch market in 1992 under the name Besix Nederland. The company’s portfolio there includes projects in civil engineering, utility construction and marine works.

Besix Infra, a subsidiary of Besix Group since 2017, specialises in road works and complex sewerage works. Two of its three asphalt production sites are close to the Dutch border and so it was looking for opportunities to extend its activities to the south of the Netherlands.

Besix Infra chairman Jean Polet said: “The acquisition of the activities of Strabag by Besix Infra Nederland is a logical step in Besix Group’s strategy to set up its own road works activities in the south of the Netherlands, in addition to and as a reinforcement of Besix Nederland’s existing activities.”

Bart Verhulst, managing director of Besix Infra, said: “Our goal is to be able to contract, accompany and execute road works as well as to produce and process our own asphalt, both independently and in integrated projects with partners.”

Infra bij Besix Nederland Manager Kees van Eijk added: “Besix Infra Nederland’s vision is to uphold the continuity, thereby continuing to work from the head office in Herten and the asphalt plant in Roermond with the existing staff and equipment.”

The activities of the asphalt laboratory formerly known as TPA Nederland will continue under the name ‘Infra Quality Support’.

Mario Goossens will stay on as Director of the acquired activities in Roermond and Herten. He will be supported by Kees van Eijk in the realisation of Besix Infra Nederland’s strategic plan.

