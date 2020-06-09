Besix enters Norwegian market with bridge and road win

Norwegian road authority Nye Veier held an international tender for the E6 Moelv-Roterud project, which comprises the construction of a 1,350m bridge over Lake Mjøsa and an 11km section of motorway.

The proposal selected by Nye Veier was selected by the joint venture made up of Besix and Rizzani de Eccher, associated with other companies including Norwegian contractor AF Gruppen, designer and consultant Multiconsult and architect Knut Selberg.

The project marks an expansion into Norway of Besix’s presence in northern Europe.

Nye Veier and the joint venture will start a ‘clarification’ phase next week to keep the process on track and draw up a contract. The project could start as early as August this year with the design and approval phases, followed by construction to be completed by the end of 2025.

The bridge is intended to be a major landmark for the region. The proposal of the joint venture is based on the use of sustainable solutions, including the extensive use of wood. Lake Mjøsa is the largest lake in Norway and also one of the deepest in Europe, with a depth of up to 80m at the project location.

The E6 motorway from Moelv to Roterud consists of four lanes and is approximately 11km long. The project involves both new construction and the widening of existing infrastructure. In addition, there are several small bridges and culverts along the alignment.

