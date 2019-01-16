Besix lands ‘super-tall’ Dubai tower

Construction of the 78-storey building in the Uptown Dubai district was awarded after an international tender process. The decision was announced by developer DMCC, a Dubai government authority.

Uptown Tower has been designed by Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture. It is described as replicating the brilliance of diamonds through its faceted glass façade designed to illuminate the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

It is one of two ‘super-tall’ towers designed by Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill for the Uptown Dubai district in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) area. The new district will include more than 10 million sq ft of commercial and residential space, over 200 retail and food and beverage outlets, approximately 3,000 residence, and a number of luxury hotels. It will be anchored by the two super-tall towers which will house luxury hotel rooms and suites, restaurants, health spas, conference facilities, offices and residences.

“Awarding Six Construct the contract to construct Uptown Tower is an important step in bringing the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai district to life,” said DMCC executive chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem. “The quality on show from the bids received was incredibly high. This reflects the level of interest from the global marketplace to partner with DMCC, and be a part of an ambitious project that will add a new landmark to Dubai’s iconic skyline.”

Bexix Group general manager business unit Middle East Olivier Crasson added: “Our track record proved to be an invaluable asset here, and helped us secure a contract that had drawn the attention of firms across the world. DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district is one of the most exciting projects in the region, and we look forward to working alongside DMCC to supply Dubai with a truly unique destination on every level,”