Besix team lands Cameroon hydro scheme

It will work in partnership with French company NGE and Moroccan company SGTM to design and build the Nachtigal Dam and associated work for the hydroelectric power station on the River Sanaga, some 65km north of Yaoundé.

The contract involves designing and building a roller-compacted concrete dam 2km long and up to 14m high, a 3km supply canal and the civil engineering works of the hydroelectric power plant and water intake facilities.

Work will begin before the end of the year and is expected to take 57 months. The project is financed by a pool of local and international lenders including the World Bank, which has committed US$300m of the estimated US$1.12bn total.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our business in Africa in general and in Cameroon in particular,” says Mathieu Dechamps, general manager business unit international of Besix Group. He added: “With our participation in the Nachtigal hydropower project, we are proud to contribute to the development of sustainable solutions.”