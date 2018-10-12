Besix team lands design-build contract for Africa’s tallest tower

The team is made up Besix Group and a subsidiary Six Construct along with TGCC.

The tower, which is being developed by O Tower, is set to claim the title of the tallest building in both Morocco and in Africa. Its 55 floors will contain a luxury hotel, offices and apartments. A viewing terrace is planned for the very top. The design is by architects Rafael de la Hoz and Hakim Benjelloun.

Besix Group CEO Rik Vandenberghe said: “The Bank of Africa Tower will be an emblematic building for the country. I am proud to see Besix participating in its construction in Morocco, a Kingdom in which it has been a pleasure to work in recent years.

It is part of the Bouregreg Valley development project, which in turn is part of a programme, ‘Rabat Ville Lumière, Capitale Marocaine de la Culture’ (Rabat, the City of Light, the Moroccan Capital of Culture). This comprises major initiatives, including the Grand Théâtre de Rabat and the Maison des Arts et de la Culture.

The works start on 1 November 2018, with 30 May 2022 as scheduled delivery date.