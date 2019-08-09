Besix team wins Canadian LNG terminal

The contract, which was awarded by the JGC-Fluor BC LNG Joint Venture (JFJV), includes the construction of a 500m-long quay wall, an LNG platform and all associated mooring and berthing structures. The works also involve the construction of scour protection, roadways, foundations for buildings and electrical works as well as the installation of marine equipment such as automated navigation aids.

Construction is set to start this year with the removal of the existing facilities, shoreline protection and current infrastructure. The project is due for completion in 2021. Once completed, the LNG Terminal will be maintained by JFJV and operated by LNG Canada, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi and Kogas.

Fabian Boucher, Besix Canada General Manager: “The LNG Berth Marine Structure is the second marine project that Besix carries out in Canada, once again in cooperation with our local partner and thanks to the proposed innovative design of the Besix Engineering Department. We are convinced that JGC-Fluor has made the best possible choice with our JV to meet the specific challenges of this project that we jointly commit to become the ‘Safest Project on Earth’.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk