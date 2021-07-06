Besix wins roles on Africa’s tallest tower

PFO Africa, the project's designer and developer, has awarded Besix work for the F Tower, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The project is supported by the Ivorian Ministry of Construction, Housing & Urban Planning.

The works carried out by Besix will start in this month, with the launch of the structural works on existing foundations.

The F Tower, whose architecture was designed by Pierre Fakhoury, is located in the Plateau district, in the heart of Abidjan. It has been included in the urban development plans since 1970 and will be the sixth tower of the city's Administrative City.

Pierre Sironval, deputy CEO of Besix Group said: “Besix is extremely proud to participate in the construction of the F Tower. This is our second contract in Ivory Coast, a country that offers a favourable business environment and is economically dynamic. In PFO Africa, the leading construction company in Ivory Coast, we have found a high quality partner. Together we were already building one of the largest drinking water production plants in West Africa. We look forward to strengthening this alliance by participating in the construction of a building as iconic as the F Tower.”

Besix is working with PFO Africa on the La Mé drinking water plant, which will produce 30% of Abidjan’s drinking water needs.

