Bexley approves £330m Belvedere development

Aitch Group's plans for Belvedere

Aitch Group has gained permission from Bexley Council to redevelop an industrial site in Belvedere in southeast London, and create a new residential neighbourhood.

The scheme is set to deliver 1,250 new homes in a series of apartment blocks, with a hectare of green open space, a public square for commercial or community use, and upgraded pedestrian links to Belvedere station.

Aitch Group managing director Laurence Quail said: “We are delighted to have secured outline planning consent for the New Belvedere project, which underscores our commitment to delivering transformative developments that resonate with the needs and aspirations of local communities. This project represents a significant opportunity to revitalise the area, providing much-needed housing, community facilities, and economic stimulus."

The site today

