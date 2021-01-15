Bid race begins for £7bn school building framework

Construction companies have until 5th February 2021 to register their interest to secure a role building schools and colleges across England over the next four years.

The framework is divided into three value bands – high, medium and low – with each subdivided into regions, making 22 different lots in total.

The High Value Band will consist of two separate geographical lots divided between North and South. This lot covers the geographical areas of the North East of England, North West of England, Yorkshire & the Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands.

Bidders can bid for both high value band: North and high value band: South and can win both lots. If a bidder is appointed to the construction framework for one or both of the high value band lots, it will affect what lots the bidder can win in the medium value band.

The Medium Value Band will consist of eight separate geographical lots divided between North East of England and Yorkshire, East Midlands, East of England, London, South East of England, South West of England, West Midlands and North West of England. This lot covers the geographical areas of the North East of England and Yorkshire.

Bidders can bid for all eight geographical lots within the Medium Value Band and can win all Lots. If a bidder is appointed to the Construction Framework for one or more of the Medium Value Band Lots it will affect what lots the bidder can win in the High Value Band and Low Value Band

The Low Value Band will consist of 12 separate geographical lots divided between North East of England, Yorkshire & the Humber, East Midlands, East of England A, East of England B, London, South East of England A, South East of England B, South West of England A, South West of England B, West Midlands and North West of England.

Bidders can bid for all 12 geographical lots within the Low Value Band and can win all lots. If a bidder is appointed to the Construction Framework for one or more of the Low Value Band lots it will affect what lots the bidder can win in the Medium Value Band.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at: https://education.app.jaggaer.com/web/login.html

DfE Construction Framework 2021: the lots

Lot 1: High Value Band – North (Total value £1,250m)

Lot 2: High Value Band – South (£2,250bn)

Lot 3: Medium Value Band – North East of England and Yorkshire (£300m)

Lot 4: Medium Value Band – East Midlands (£200m)

Lot 5: Medium Value Band – East of England (£300m)

Lot 6: Medium Value Band – London (£720m)

Lot 7: Medium Value Band – South East of England (£400m)

Lot 8: Medium Value Band – South West of England (£250m)

Lot 9: Medium Value Band – West Midlands (£200m)

Lot 10: Medium Value Band – North West of England (£150m)

Lot 11: Low Value Band – North East of England (£75m)

Lot 12: Low Value Band – Yorkshire & the Humber (£75m)

Lot 13: Low Value Band – East Midlands (£60m)

Lot 14: Low Value Band – East Anglia (£60m)

Lot 15: Low Value Band – Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex (£75m)

Lot 16: Low Value Band – London (£150m)

Lot 17: Low Value Band – Surrey, Sussex, Kent (£150m)

Lot 18: Low Value Band – Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight (£75m)

Lot 19: Low Value Band – Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset (£50m)

Lot 20: Low Value Band – Devon, Cornwall, Scilly Isles (£60m)

Lot 21: Low Value Band – West Midlands (£75m)

Lot 22: Low Value Band – North West of England (£75m)

