Bidders roll up for O'Brien auction

Lots lined up

Euro Auctions hosted a one-day sale for G O'Brien & Sons on 22nd September at its Wallsend Aggregate Centre on Tyneside.

This auction included more than 570 lots of specialist demolition equipment and machinery, including tools and attachments. 480 prospective bidders from 41 countries registered to participate in the sale with 77% of bids conducted online.

“Some of the items for sale rarely come to market and that piqued the interest of international bidders,” said Matt Wood, territory manager for Euro Auctions."Prices were strong and with a catalogue of well-maintained specialist demolition equipment and tools, interest was very high."

Notable lots included :

2008 Hitachi ZX870LCH-3, 36-metre 4.5-tonne, three-piece demolition rig, 700mm pads, CV, hydraulic tilting cab, hydraulic outriggers, dust suppression unit, piped, aux piping, demo cage, reverse camera, A/C – £255,000

2016 Volvo FH16-650 6x4, 120-tonne, reverse camera, automatic gearbox, A/C – £81,000

2017 Nooteboom trailer OSD-73-04V 4-axle extendable step-frame, 9ft wide, double flip toe hydraulic ramps – £47,500

King GTS44-3 tri-axle step frame low loader trailer, hydraulic flip toe ramps – £25,000

2011 Volvo A25F 6x6 articulated dump truck, tail gate, reverse camera, A/C – £70,000

2016 Hitachi ZX490 LCH-6 750mm Pads, VG, CV, piped, aux piping, demo cage, reverse camera, A/C – £92,500

2015 McCloskey J40V2 tracked crusher, mag belt – £100,000

2016 Terex Finlay 883+ Spaleck 3-way split flip flow screener – £95,000

2002 Lefort S3R471C tri-axle scrap baler – £138,500

Verachtert VT40 hydraulic rotating shear to suit 20-tonne excavator – £15,500

Rotar 50R hydraulic rotating shear to suit 50-tonne excavator – £24,500

Hitachi ZX210W wheeled material handler, stabilisers, CV, piped, aux piping, magnet electrics, hi-rise cab, A/C – £23,500

