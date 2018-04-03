Bidding begins for £270m Area 10 highways framework

Highways England has published the contract notice for its Area 10 construction works framework.

The four-year framework is worth £270m in total and is divided into lots according to type of activity.

Area 10 covers the strategic road network (motorways and trunk roads) in Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

As previously reported, Highways England called for bids for a 15-year maintenance and response contract (MRC) for Area 10, with an estimate value of £326m, back in February.

Lots in the construction works framework, now being tendered, include:

General Civil Engineering

Temporary Traffic Management

Road Restraint Systems and Fencing

Drainage

Road Markings

Road Lighting and Electrical

Technology

Expansion Joints

Landscape and Ecology

Structures and Structural Services.

Contractors interested in bidding have until 30th April 2018 to register interest via highways.bravosolution.co.uk. Invitations to tender will be sent to selected candidates on 23rd May.