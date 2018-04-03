JCB ad JCB ad
Tue April 03 2018

News » Over £20m » Bidding begins for £270m Area 10 highways framework » published 3 Apr 2018

Bidding begins for £270m Area 10 highways framework

Highways England has published the contract notice for its Area 10 construction works framework.

Area 10 includes a long stretch of the M6 motorway Above: Area 10 includes a long stretch of the M6 motorway

The four-year framework is worth £270m in total and is divided into lots according to type of activity.

Area 10 covers the strategic road network (motorways and trunk roads) in Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

As previously reported, Highways England called for bids for a 15-year maintenance and response contract (MRC) for Area 10, with an estimate value of £326m, back in February.

Lots in the construction works framework, now being tendered, include:

  • General Civil Engineering
  • Temporary Traffic Management
  • Road Restraint Systems and Fencing
  • Drainage
  • Road Markings
  • Road Lighting and Electrical
  • Technology
  • Expansion Joints
  • Landscape and Ecology
  • Structures and Structural Services.

For full details, see our contract leads section.

Contractors interested in bidding have until 30th April 2018 to register interest via highways.bravosolution.co.uk. Invitations to tender will be sent to selected candidates on 23rd May.

 

 

This article was published on 3 Apr 2018 (last updated on 3 Apr 2018).

