Bidding starts for £1.3bn pavement framework

National Highways is planning a new pavement delivery framework for the supply of materials, plant and labour to carry out surfacing and pavement construction operations, for its operations directorate.

The framework, which will run for five years from November 2022, is divided into nine regional lots.

Well-publicised supplier days were held in June and December last year so contractors in the market should already be familiar with the process.

The tender is open for application. The deadline is in 58 days.

For details see bidstats.uk

