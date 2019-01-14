Bidding starts for Thursoe pier redevelopment

Scrabster Harbour Trust has launched the tender process for the design and build contract, which involves marine works at the harbour.

Dredging will be taking place of the inner and outer berths to accommodate cruise vessels. The dredging involves about 150,000m3 of mainly sands and gravels.

Associated edevelopment work includes providing direct access to quayside coaches and taxis for day-trippers. Other plans include supporting oil and gas supply vessels through the provision of accessible service berths with loading provision for cranes and equipment.

The works required include partial demolition of the existing pier; reconstruction with marine piling, dredged/imported filling; tie-rod installation; installation of a concrete deck slab and reinforced concrete capping beams; and dredging and spoil disposal.

The layout of berths on the existing pier is to be altered slightly to deliver a uniform quay width of 32m along a 280m length.

Other features of the project include land reclamation and construction of a rock armoured revetment to support the pier development and improve queuing/access to the Orkney Ferry. The reclamation may use imported rockfill or reused dredged material. There will also be rerouting of a potable water supply and a fuel supply.

The client expects to invite three candidates to bid for the project, which is due to start in December this year.