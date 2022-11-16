Bidding starts on £1bn refurbishment framework

Tender documents are now published for the new generation of the framework, which will run for four years from March 2023, on expiry of the current iteration.

It will provide a route to market for public and private sector clients to procure refit and refurbishment works valued at £50,000 or more.

With a total value of £1bn, the framework will be split into five value-based lots as follows:

Lot 1: £50k to £500k

Lot 2: £500k to £1m

Lot 3: £1m to £5m

Lot 4: £5m to £15m

Lot 5: £15m+

Within these bands, up to nine contractors will be allocated to each regional sub lot, comprising six core and three reserve suppliers.

Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley said: “After gathering expressions of interest, we’re encouraged with the response to our latest construction framework offering and are welcoming bids ahead of launching next year.

“To ensure we are not resting on our laurels, this second generation of the framework has been developed by feedback from the contracting authority, existing client organisations and interested suppliers that were familiar with the original version.

“We have an understanding of what has worked well in the past and what is needed to enable procurement fit for the future in line with recognised best practices for the construction industry. Our framework offerings are available for up to four years, so it’s vital that we futureproof them as best as we can.”

Public and private sector framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or competition depending on their requirements. Suppliers on the core list will be eligible for direct appointments and further competitions, and those on the reserve list will only be eligible for direct appointments. However, they will be included in further competitions should not enough from the core list respond to a further competition expression of interest.

Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, continuing its role from the current iteration of the framework.

Interested suppliers must submit bid documents via the procurement portal by noon on 11th January 2023.

