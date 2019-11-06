Bids called for £100m Edmonton incinerator park

The new waste plant, scheduled to open in 2023, is part of NLWA’s efforts to meet a target of at least 50% household recycling across north London. It is designed to provide capacity to recycle around 135,000 tonnes of waste that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

The selected contractor will build a recycling and fuel preparation facility, a reuse and recycling centre, and an office block/visitor centre (to be called EcoPark House).

The Energy Recovery Facility will replace the existing plant at the Edmonton EcoPark, which is reaching the end of its operational life. Consent was granted for the whole project in February 2017.

Details of the required works are set out in the procurement documents, available at in-tendhost.co.uk/nlwa. Bidders have until 2nd December 2019 to lodge initial submissions.

