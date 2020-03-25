Bids called for £1.2bn Constructing West Midlands 2 framework

The framework prequalifies contractors to work for Coventry, Solihull, Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby councils.

A total of eight contractors are wanted to share in an expected workload of £2.1bn over the next six years.

The framework is divided into two lots and runs for an initial 48 months, with the option to extend for up to 24 months.

Lot 1 is for works costing between £250,000 and £5m. Eight bidders will be shortlisted, from which four will be chosen. Bidders are expected to turn over £10m a year to qualify for consideration. The total value of Lot 1 is put at £600m.

Lot 2 is for works with a value of more than £5m, with no upper threshold. Again, eight bidders will be shortlisted, from which four will be chosen. Bidders for this lot are expected to turn over at least £50m a year.

A meet the buyer event was held in July 2019. The presentation material is available via www.csw-jets.co.uk – Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire’s joint e-tendering system.

Initial requests to participate need to be in by 15th April 2020 and invitations to tender/ participate are expected to be sent to selected candidates by 4th June 2020.

Tenders or requests to participate must be submitted electronically via: in-tendhost.co.uk/csw-jets

