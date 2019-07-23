Bids called for £1.5bn YORbuild framework

YORbuild is looking for eight contractors for Lot 1 of the framework, for construction works valued at between £10m and £30m. It intends to select six contractors for Lot 2, projects over £30m in value.

The framework runs for four years, with the option of a two-year extension – “to allow the appointed contractors adequate time to recoup their significant initial investment in establishing processes and procedures that will deliver the improvements that the clients are seeking through this framework”.

Public sector organisations that may access this framework include local authorities in Yorkshire and Humber, northeast England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and areas of Leicestershire.

The procurement documents are available at: www.yortender.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk