  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue July 23 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Bids called for £1.5bn YORbuild framework

Bids called for £1.5bn YORbuild framework

4 hours YORbuild, the purchasing coalition of Yorkshire local authorities, is seeking contractors for its major works contractors framework agreement.

YORbuild is looking for eight contractors for Lot 1 of the framework, for construction works valued at between £10m and £30m. It intends to select six contractors for Lot 2, projects over £30m in value.

The framework runs for four years, with the option of a two-year extension – “to allow the appointed contractors adequate time to recoup their significant initial investment in establishing processes and procedures that will deliver the improvements that the clients are seeking through this framework”.

Public sector organisations that may access this framework include local authorities in Yorkshire and Humber, northeast England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and areas of Leicestershire.

The procurement documents are available at: www.yortender.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »