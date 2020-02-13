  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu February 13 2020

  3. Bids called for £190m southeast road maintenance contract

43 minutes Highways England has published the contract notice for a £190m maintenance and response contract across the southeast of England.

Area 4 includes the M20 in Kent
Highways England held a briefing event in Maidstone last month for interested contractors. Today it has called for bids.

It is also arranging a tour of Area 4 depots for bidders next week (19th February) but anyone wanting to go on that has until Friday 14th February to apply (by  email to Area4AssetDeliveryProcurement@highwaysengland.co.uk).

The Area 4 asset delivery maintenance and response (M&R) contract runs for eight years and covers Kent, Surrey and West and East Sussex.

The selected contractor will provide and undertake all routine and cyclic maintenance, incident response, defect rectification and severe weather delivery on the all-purpose trunk roads and motorways within the area.

