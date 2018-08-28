NewslettersNewsletters
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Wed August 29 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Bids called for £1bn Welsh construction framework

Bids called for £1bn Welsh construction framework

1 day Contractors have been invited to lodge their applications for the next round of the South East & Mid Wales collaborative construction framework.

The £1bn framework, now preparing to enter its third iteration, is for construction activities in relation to schools and public buildings for 13 local authorities and other public bodies. Cardiff Council is leading the procurement process, having taken over from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council as host.

The four-year framework is divided into lots by region and size of project. Ten suppliers are envisaged for each of the 11 lots.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at supplierlive.proactisp2p.com

MPU

More News Channels