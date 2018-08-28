Bids called for £1bn Welsh construction framework

The £1bn framework, now preparing to enter its third iteration, is for construction activities in relation to schools and public buildings for 13 local authorities and other public bodies. Cardiff Council is leading the procurement process, having taken over from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council as host.

The four-year framework is divided into lots by region and size of project. Ten suppliers are envisaged for each of the 11 lots.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge, at supplierlive.proactisp2p.com