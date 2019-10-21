Bids called for £250m energy efficiency framework

The framweork includes the supply and installation of solar photovoltaic systems

The framework offers external and internal wall insulation, the design, maintenance and installation of domestic and non-domestic solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage and solar carparks, plus cladding replacement, electric vehicle charging points and LED lighting.

It is expected to be worth up to £250m in revenue to participating contractors over a four-year period.

It is specifically designed to meet public sector needs – including housing associations, NHS trusts, bluelight organisations, education authorities, local councils and central government.

Split into seven lots, the framework provides regional coverage and will facilitate local delivery.

Fusion21 has sought to structure the framework so that SMEs and specialist contractors can bid for works alongside majors.

Fusion21 director of operations Peter Francis said: “In response to market and member feedback, we’ve developed this flexible procurement solution to help Fusion21 members achieve energy efficiency outcomes – including reduced carbon emissions and increased cost savings.

“These benefits contribute to supporting the government’s decarbonisation agenda and will also positively impact upon the carbon footprint of organisations, the wider environment and residents living in domestic properties.

“Offering flexible call-off options, organisations calling off this compliant framework will gain access to support from technical procurement experts, social value delivery tailored to organisational priorities and a rigorously accessed and experienced supply chain.”

The tender documents are available at www.mytenders.co.uk – under Notice ID OCT158433.

The submission deadline is Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 12 noon.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk