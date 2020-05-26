Bids called for £30m Lea Valley ice centre

The new Lee Valley ice centre has been designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects

The Lee Valley Regional Park authority has begun the procurement process for a main contractor to demolish the existing Lee Valley Ice arena building in east London and build in its place a new twin pad ice centre, with two Olympic size ice rinks side by side.

The current 34-year-old ice centre in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, is reaching the end of its operational life. The new venue, designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects, will be built on the same site.

The contract notice puts the value of the main construction contract at £25m, with works running from December 2020 to February 2023.

Initial bids/requests to tender need to be submitted by 18th June. Access to the procurement documents is restricted but further information can be obtained at: in-tendhost.co.uk

