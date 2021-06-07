Bids called for £370m HS2 Midlands interchange

Arup has led design work on the station to date

The two-stage design & build contract is valued at £370m, with construction stating in September 2022 for completion by December 2029.

The winning contractor will take over the design work done to date by consulting engineer Arup.

The site, covering an area of 150 hectares in Solihull, is within a triangle of land formed by the M42, A45 and A452. The Interchange Station will be connected to the nearby Birmingham NEC, Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport by an automated people mover.

The station will have two 415-metre long island platforms, offering four platform faces, as well as two central high speed through lines for non-stopping services.

Preparatory work has almost been completed and major structures are being put in place on the site of the station. Current work by HS2’s early works contractor LM, a joint venture of Laing O’Rourke and Murphy, includes construction of modular bridges over the M42 and A446, and remodelling of the road network in the area to facilitate access to the new station, as well as easing access to and from Birmingham Business Park.

So far, HS2 has awarded contracts to build the new Euston station in London and the Curzon Street Station in central Birmingham to Mace Dragados JV – for £1.3bn and £570m respectively – while BBV JV (Balfour Beatty and Vinci) has a contract to build the Old Oak Common station in west London for £1.1bn.

HS2’s stations director Matthew Botelle said: “The start of the search for our construction contractor is a significant step in the journey to build HS2’s Interchange Station in the Midlands. We’ve worked closely with our multi-disciplinary design team Arup to design the station to be net zero in operation, which is a key part of our strategy to reduce carbon and build the most sustainable railway in the world.

“The wider regeneration around Interchange Station is an even bigger prize, with thousands of jobs, new homes and commercial development set to transform the economic potential for people and businesses in the region.”

The tender notice for the Midlands interchange station was published on 4th June 2021 and the deadline for responses is 5th July 2021. Details at hs2.bravosolution.co.uk

