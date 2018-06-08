Bids called for Edinburgh concert hall

David Chipperfield's design for the Impact Centre

The International Music & Performing Arts Charitable Trust Scotland is planning to build a new performance venue adjoining the listed Dundas House at 36 St Andrew Square in Edinburgh. The contract notice has now been published, putting the value of the main works contract at £45m.

The Impact Centre, supported by the Royal Bank of Scotland, will include a 1,000-seat auditorium, a 200-seat studio/rehearsal space, as well as spaces for education and community use, and a café/bar. It will be the new home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a venue for the Edinburgh International Festival every August.

The design team is led by David Chipperfield Architects.

The procurement documents are available until 11th July 2018 at www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk