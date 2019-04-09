Bids called for A55 improvement works

The A55 is the main North Wales coastal route

The contract is for works to a 2.2 km length of the A55 between the Tai’r Meibion property and the Abergwyngregyn interchange, including improved drainage. The A55 is the main North Wales coastal route between Chester and Bangor.

This section of the A55 was upgraded to a dual carriageway in the late 1960s; it does not comply with current highway standards and is prone to flooding.

The aim is to get construction under way by autumn 2019, completing 18 months later. The first deadline is 14th May for expression of interest submission.

The programme has already suffered slippage. When the Welsh government gave the go-ahead for the project in July 2018, it intended for work to start by spring 2019.

The Welsh government is using eTenderwales for this procurement. To express interest or access tender documents go to https://etenderwales.bravosolution.co.uk