Bids called for Great Yarmouth leisure centre

View of the planned water and leisure complex on Marine Parade

The existing Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile is to be knocked down and replaced with a new swimming and gym development.

Interested contractors are invited to attend an open day on 6th August 2019 ahead of the bidding deadline of 28th August.

The contract notice in the EU Official Journal has the value of the main construction contract at £19m.

This procurement is being undertaken through the ProContract portal and all queries and responses must be made through this facility at: https://procontract.due-north.com/Opportunities/Index

If all goes to plan, the existing Marina Centre will close to the public on 31st October 2019 for initial demolition work to start. The aim is to have the new water and leisure complex open during summer 2021.

The council initially looked at refurbishing the existing Marina Centre, with public consultation taking place during 2016. Further project development work identified that a new and improved centre on the same site, with a design life of up to 40 years, would be better value for money in the longer term solution than refurbishing the existing, or rebuilding in a different location on the seafront.

