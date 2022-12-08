Bids invited for £125m repairs framework

The four-year contract is worth up to £125m and bids are now invited from interested SMEs and contractors.

Split into four sector-specific lots, the structure is:

Lot 1 housing (worth up to £75m)

Lot 2 education (worth up to £15m)

Lot 3 health / blue light (worth up to £15m)

Lot 4 wider public sector (worth up to £20m).

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Set for launch in February 2023 and developed in response to member and supply chain feedback, this framework will support the continued delivery of cost-effective cyclical repairs and decoration programmes - and comes at a time when we’re anticipating a spike in the repairs and maintenance cycle for the housing sector.

“Other benefits for Fusion21 members include accessing a compliant and efficient route to market, whilst being supported to deliver social value they can see in communities, aligned with their organisational objectives.”

The tender documentation is available on the Delta e-Sourcing Portal via fusion21.delta-esourcing.com

The submission deadline is noon on Monday 23rd January 2023.

