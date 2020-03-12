Bids invited for Ontario rail tunnels

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have issued requests for qualifications for the first phase of work on the Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. The decision to award the tunnelling contracts first is intended to expedite work. Separate contracts will then follow for the balance of the work on each project, including building the stations, fitting-out the tunnels and installing and commissioning the systems.

The Scarborough project involves an approximately 8km extension of Line 2 from Kennedy Station to McCowan Road/Sheppard Avenue.

The second scheme involves a 9.2km extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit. The extension will run mostly underground, westward from the future Mount Dennis station to Renforth Drive. A possible future connection to Toronto Pearson International Airport is also being studied.

Each of the tunnelling tunnel projects involves:

tunnelling works;

design and construction of launch and extraction shafts, tunnels, as well as headwalls for emergency exit buildings stations;

supply of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and installation of segmental precast concrete tunnel liners;

other activities necessary to build the tunnel (eg utility relocations, supports for shaft and headwalls, temporary power supply, lighting, ventilation, and drainage)

Teams that possess the relevant experience and capacity to deliver each project will be shortlisted and invited to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) this summer.

The Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension are two of four priority transit projects announced in 2019 for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. The other two projects include the Ontario Line project and the Yonge North Subway Extension. Planning is under way for all four projects, with the Ontario Line scheduled to be the first in service as early as 2027.

