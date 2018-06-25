Big lift at Hinkley

The 500-tonne Liebherr at work

The huge telescopic crane has been used to install a tripper carriage and tail, which will operate in the ground storage bays where sand and aggregate for batching plants is received after transfer from ships.

The tripper carriage, weighing 33 tonnes, was lifted at a radius of 27 metres with the crane equipped with 47.3-metre guyed main boom and 105 tonnes of counterweight.

King Lifting heavy cranes director Steve Wathen said: “It is fantastic to be involved with the build of the new Hinkley Point C power station. Our project team have been meticulously planning this lift over the past few months and this further demonstrates our capability to ensure complex lifting solutions are delivered & executed to the highest safety standards.”