Big plans for Cardiff

Cardiff Council's Cabinet has accepted the recommendations in a report exploring the options for the council's office needs, approving rhe outline business case.

The council has also approved an upgrade of for the Pentwyn Leisure Centre and awarded a contract to Morgan Sindall Construction to build new premises for Willows High School.

With regard to council offices, the outline business case looked at whether to refurbish the existing premises or build a new, smaller office building.

The report indicates that a new building would be substantially cheaper, while the difference in terms of carbon impact is likely to be marginal.

Cardiff Council currently has three office sites: City Hall, County Hall and Willcox House. The Willcox House lease comes to an end in March 2024 now that it is surplus to requirements.

With more staff working from home more often, Cardiff Council reckons it needs 140,000 square feet of core office space; the existing County Hall has 277,000 square feet. The next stage will determine the long-term use of City Hall and the size and cost of delivering a new, smaller County Hall.

In 2021, a report projected the cost of works needed to remain in City Hall and County Hall in their current format was around £140m, or £180m today after inflation and the additional work required since the report was published, are factored in.

Cabinet Member for investment & development Cllr Russell Goodway, said "As the owner of City Hall, a Grade I listed building, Cardiff Council has a duty to invest in the fabric of the building, as well as renewing its mechanicals and electricals, such as heating and ventilation, so that it remains fit for purpose as a heritage venue of historical significance, both now and for future generations.

"County Hall, our other core office building, is too big for what the council now needs, so to keep that level of accommodation would be unsustainable, especially at a time when budgets are extremely tight. Not only that, if we were to continue with County Hall as it is, tens of millions of pounds would need to be spent on maintenance, and to bring it up to a standard to meet future legislation and carbon commitments and given its form of construction the long-term life span of the building would be limited.

"There is not much Grade A office stock available in Cardiff, and the office space that is available would require significant spending to bring it up to standard, on top of the multi-million-pound purchase price.

"Partial demolition or the potential to rent out the surplus office space of County Hall were both considered as part of the review, but the costs associated with any retention far outweighs building new."

Although a new County Hall could be built on several sites in Cardiff, the current Atlantic Wharf location is the preferred option.

Cllr Goodway added: "Atlantic Wharf as the site of a new County Hall brings a number of advantages. It is already an established Council HQ location that works. It is a site owned by the Council, which brings a significant cost saving. The new building would be part of the Atlantic Wharf development plan, bringing inward investment to support wider regeneration of the area, and assisting other projects, including the arena and the Red Dragon Centre redevelopment. There are already good transport links to Cardiff Bay, which would be enhanced by the development of the Metro. The new building could be constructed whilst the Council continues to occupy the current building, avoiding the need for a costly relocation of staff to a temporary location."

Plans for an upgrade of Pentwyn Leisure Centre have also been agreed by the council – albeit at a scaled-back level – with a new 20-metre pool, a gym, 3G sports pitch and cafeteria. The pool will be heated by a ground source heat pump. Solar panels will be installed on the roof.

Work on site could begin as soon as autumn this year, with some works, including pitches, the fitness centre and changing rooms, completed in early 2024.

Cllr Jennifer Burke-Davies, cabinet member for culture, parks and events, said: "I'm delighted we can bring these plans forward now. Cost pressures being felt across the construction industry and rising energy bills have delayed our desire to upgrade the facility, but the council has always been committed to the project.

"Our initial plans for Pentwyn have had to be reworked in the light of those increases, but importantly we believe we have found a way forward which will not only see Pentwyn Leisure Centre benefit from a big refurbishment, but which will also ensure that swimming will remain an option at the centre.

CGI of the new Willows High School campus

"Leisure centres with swimming pools have been hit especially hard with soaring energy costs with many closing around the country, but the pool we are proposing, which will be heated by a ground source heat pump, provides a workable compromise. The pool will be primed for teaching children to swim, but will also provide for casual swimming."

Morgan Sindall’s contract for Willows High School will see the existing school relocated and rebuilt on land off Lewis Road in Splott.

At this stage it only has a pre-services contract but is set to start £3.4m enabling works in the autumn, subject to planning, with demolition of existing buildings on Portmanmor Road and at Splott Market site.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: "It's a real privilege to be awarded the contract for the enabling works at Willows High School in the vibrant city of Cardiff, which will pave the way for a 900-place secondary school. We're very proud to play a role in the council's investment in the next generation and the development plans for Willows High School will have a real impact on the education and future of young people in Splott and the surrounding area.”

