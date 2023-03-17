Bigge gets bigger

Bigge is one of the United States' largest crane rental firms

The deal means that California-based Bigge’s 1,800-strong crane fleet is more readily available to customers on the east coast. Meanwhile Empire’s services now reach into the Gulf and west coast regions thanks for Bigge’s strongholds in California and Texas.

Through Empire Crane, Bigge will offer crane buyers dealer pricing and priority ordering for leading crane manufacturers including Tadano, Kobelco, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Potain, Peiner, Terex, Comedil, Broderson, Merlo, Magni, Xtreme, Manitex, and Jekko.

This strategic relationship will give customers access to more inventory and reduce freight costs associated with shipping equipment nationwide, says Bigge.

Since its founding 25 years ago, Empire Crane Company has grown to become one of the most respected dealers of new and used cranes on the east coast of America.

The company has three full-service maintenance facilities across New England, its own fleet of more than 200 machines and now access to the 1,800-plus cranes in the Bigge fleet. The company is run by two brothers, Luke and Paul Lonergan.

Bigge Crane & Rigging provides crane sales and rental, parts and heavy lifting services from 20 locations across the US. In addition to fielding its 1,800-strong rental fleet, the company also buys and sells new and used cranes.

Bigge chief executive Weston Settlemier said: "I've known Paul and Luke for over 20 years. They're the two most trusted principals in the crane and equipment sales business.

"Furthermore, the Lonergans are the two best partners Bigge has ever had. I personally have been promoting the benefits of principled partnerships for over 12 years and the Bigge/Empire collaboration will be the standard by which all future partnerships are judged."

Empire's president, Paul Lonergan, responded: "We are thrilled to join forces with Bigge – the pillar of excellence in the crane business for over a century and, like us, to be in business with a family-owned company with common business values.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk