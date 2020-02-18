Bilfinger lands £58m Hinkley Point pipework deal

The ‘balance of plant’ contract involves designing and making 56km of specialised pipework for the new power station.

The order will be fulfilled at Bilfinger UK’s factories in Immingham and Warrington.

Bilfinger CEO Tom Blades said: “The award of this major contract by EDF marks a key milestone in our work on the Hinkley Point C project. It not only shows how much EDF values our working relationship, but also demonstrates our outstanding capabilities with regard to large-scale new-build projects in the nuclear industry. By combining the strengths and experience of multiple entities in our group, we are able to provide EDF with all the required services from a single source.”

Simon Parsons, EDF Energy's MEH programme director, said: “Hinkley Point C depends on the expertise of hundreds of UK suppliers across the whole country – and this contract is one of many to create jobs and skills across the north of England. Bilfinger’s proven expertise with large-scale nuclear projects will enable safe, high quality and timely construction of major components of Hinkley Point C.”

