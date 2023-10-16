Bilfinger UK turnover tops £400m

Bilfinger UK grew turnover to £400.6m in the year to 31st December 2022 (2021: £186.4m) and made a pre-tax profit of £8.4m (2021: £2.7m).

Bilfinger UK acquired Bilfinger Salamis UK, which focuses on the energy sector, at the start of 2022. The two companies had £321m of combined revenue in 2021. Therefore 2022 saw 25% growth for the combined organisation.

Growth was attributed to a post-covid rebound “as the impact of lockdowns subsided and customers returned to full capacity along with the higher oil price keeping activity at optimum levels”, said finance director Derek Harcus in the annual report.

