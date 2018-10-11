BIM helps secure further Copenhagen win for Strabag

The new project, with a floor area of 49,000m², is expected to start work this year and be completed in 2021. The total value of the two contracts is more than DKK 1.2 billion (€ 161 million).

It is the second major contract for Züblin on behalf of Carlsberg Byen on the former brewery site in Copenhagen’s Valby district.

It is Carlsberg Byen’s vision to further the digital development in the construction industry. “Digitalisation is one of our main strategic focus areas,” says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag. “We work not only with 3D models but expand them through a fourth and fifth dimension – the time and the costs. In this project in Copenhagen, changes made to the structural model, for instance, are also updated automatically in our calculations. At the same time, virtual reality and laser scanning using drones are of increasing importance in our projects.”

Earlier this year, Züblin and Carlsberg Byen started work on the 80m Dahlerup Tower and a connecting block of houses. The new signed contract covers the construction of another tower block also with a height of 80m including two connecting buildings. The buildings – Vogelius Tower, Kjeldahl House and Djørup House – comprise housing, offices and an underground car park.

The project involves close cooperation between the client Carlsberg Byen and a team consisting of Züblin, Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, Entasis and Cowi. The cooperation is based on Carlsberg Byen’s collaborative model, which, like the Züblin ‘teamconcept’ partnering model, focuses on the early involvement of all project partners in a two-phase contract divided into a preconstruction and construction phase.