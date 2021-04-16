BIM wiz becomes Tilbury Douglas digital chief

Aneesa Mulla, head of digital at Tilbury Douglas

Aneesa Mulla, who is currently digital construction strategic lead at Tilbury Douglas, takes up the new role focusing on the company’s evolving digital transformation strategy. Her new brief includes responsibility for standardisation, digital twin and the new Asite platform.

Aneesa has 10 years of experience in the construction and design sector as a building information modelling (BIM) specialist and team leader. She joined Interserve, as it then was, in 2014. (Interserve Construction changed its name to Tilbury Douglas in March 2020.)

The newly-created role reports into Mark Buckle, who was appointed technical director in February this year. [See previous report here.]

Mark Buckle said: “I am delighted to announce Aneesa’s new role as head of digital. Aneesa brings with her a wealth of experience in digital construction and BIM techniques and has already driven significant change during her time with the company. This new position clearly illustrates our plans to invest further in our ongoing digital transformation strategy.”

Aneesa Mulla said: “I am looking forward to getting started in my new role and helping to deliver our, new exciting digital transformation strategy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk