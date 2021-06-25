Birmingham approves Watkin Jones ' tower block

Makers’ Yard, designed by Glenn Howells Architects

Makers’ Yard, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, is Watkin Jones’ largest build-to-rent (BTR) scheme to date, with 551 apartments.

The development, within 500 metres of the Birmingham Bull Ring, includes a 30-storey tower block.

The site covers 2.47 acres and will have a new pedestrianised public square giving access to the scheme’s 1,483 sqm of ground floor commercial space.

Alex Pease, chief investment officer of Watkin Jones, said: “This decision marks the growing recognition of BTR’s role in creating sustainable new homes, and our expertise in delivering a strong pipeline of landmark places across the UK. I’m thrilled that we can now get on and start building this fantastic scheme, which is already attracting strong interest from institutional investors.

“Birmingham’s dynamism and central location puts it in a really strong place to grow after the pandemic. But to keep cities desirable as places to live we must continue to attract long-term institutional investment into creating homes that offer an amazing living experience.”

