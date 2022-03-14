Birmingham expands Equans’ contract with £160m deal

Birmingham

The deal represents a contract extension both in time and geography. For the last five years, Equans has been responsible for maintaining 9,000 homes across the north of the city. This contract has been extended by a further two years. In addition, Equans has now also been given the city’s east and west quadrants – an extra 31,000 homes.

The new two-year contract is worth £80m a year and goes live on 1st April 2022 with approximately 300 council staff transferring to Equans.

Equans is part of the French group Engie – formerly Gaz de France (GDF) – but is set to become part of Bouygues later this year. Engie agreed back in November to sell Equans to Bouygues for £6bn . [See our previous report here.]

