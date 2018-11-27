Birmingham picks Lendlease for Commonwealth Games Village

Birmingham City Council image of the Commonwealth Games Village

The development, on the site of the former Birmingham City University (BCU), in Wellhead Lane, will first be used to accommodate around 6,500 athletes and officials during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in 2022.

It will continue to be known as the Commonwealth Games Village but will subsequently be used to provide 1,400 new homes for the area.

Demolition of the former BCU buildings started in June and is due to complete shortly.

Proposals for the development, scheduled to be considered by the council’s planning committee next month, include an Extra Care village for older people, retail and commercial space, and a new community centre.

Lendlease’s track record includes the development and construction management of the London 2012 Olympic Village.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “It’s great to have Lendlease on board. They have an unmatched track record of delivering major projects like this on time and to the highest quality. I’m pleased to welcome them to the team and I have every confidence that they will work well with us to deliver a development that will be used for the Commonwealth Games Village that we can all be proud of in 2022 and beyond.”

Waheed Nazir, Birmingham City Council’s corporate director for economy, said: “I’m delighted by the progress we have made in delivering this fantastic scheme which will transform the heart of Perry Barr. We have made great strides since the Commonwealth Games were awarded to Birmingham in December 2017. In less than a year we have assembled all the land we need for the residential component of the development, nearly completed the demolition of the BCU buildings, designed the new development, submitted a planning application, and now appointed a principal contractor. This really does show how the public sector can deliver major redevelopment schemes at scale and pace.”