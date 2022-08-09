Birtley strike suspended after new pay offer

The workforce was all set to start 13 days of strike action tomorrow, 10th August but this will not now happen. A continuous overtime ban has also been suspended.

The two companies are part of Hill & Smith Holdings and share premises in Chester-le-Street, County Durham. Birtley produces lintels for the construction industry, while Bowater produces UPVC doors.

The dispute is a result of Birtley and Bowater making pay awards in January, with workers on different grades receiving different increases, all of which were below the rate of inflation.

The 120 members of the Unite union who had agreed strike action will now be re-balloted on the new pay offer. If the offer is still rejected, 16 days of strike action scheduled to begin on Sunday 4th September will go ahead and the overtime ban will be reinstated.

Unite regional officer Pat McCourt said: “Following negotiations with Birtley Group and Bowater Doors an improved pay offer was put forward. We have now suspended the 13 days of strike action due to begin this Wednesday to allow our members to be balloted on the new offer.”

