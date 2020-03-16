B&K gives new life to old Birmingham factory

The ground-breaking photo call

Birmingham’s 121-year-old Belmont Works factory is remodelled to house traditional STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and maths) as well as the arts – or STEAM.

The Belmont Works factory, which at one time made bicycles and other times linen clothing, bedsteads and pianos, has stood derelict in Birmingham’s Eastside since being gutted by a fire in 2007.

Bowmer & Kirkland’s overhaul includes an extension behind the façade and a full-scale reconstruction of its 27-metre high water tower.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on site on Friday 13th March 2020.

Deputy vice-chancellor Julian Beersaid: “It is fantastic news that it is now full steam ahead in the transformation of this historic building which continues our regeneration in Birmingham’s Eastside.

“This is the latest step in creating a real vibrant learning and creative quarter in this part of the city, which is already seeing major investment to pave the way for the arrival of HS2 and the Midland Metro tramline.”

Bowmer & Kirkland construction director Paul Lomas said: “The project adds to our growing workload in the buoyant West Midlands Region allowing us to continue to support our supply chain and provide new local employment and training opportunities.”

STEAMhouse was devised in collaboration with Eastside Projects as part of a Birmingham City University project “to embed the arts alongside traditional science and technology disciplines to drive growth and innovation”.

