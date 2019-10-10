B&K makes a start on Banbury school

The ground breaking photocall

A ground breaking ceremony was held on site in the town yesterday.

Scheduled to open in September 2020, the primary school will be called Cherry Fields and run by GLF Schools. It will provide 270 new places overall, including six places for SEN and 60 nursery places.

It is being built to support the Hanwell View housing development in Banbury.

Artist's impression of the new primary school

County councillor Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, cabinet member for education, said: “The Hanwell View development will be a new and thriving community. There has been careful planning to ensure the school will meet local children’s educational needs, whilst also offering shared facilities to benefit all the residents.”

Bowmer & Kirkland managing director Adrian Grocock said: “Bowmer & Kirkland are delighted to be appointed Principal Contractor on the Cherry Fields Primary School project for Oxfordshire County Council, where throughout the pre-construction phase we have worked together in a collaborative environment with all parties in order to enable construction works to now commence on site. We are looking forward to working both with Oxfordshire County Council and their advisors throughout the construction phase of the project to provide new quality educational facilities for the local area that we can all be proud of.”

