Black and White focuses on security with new hire

Phil Beale

Beale will lead the business area, which brings together ICT consultancy, security infrastructure design and building management systems and controls under a single global structure.

He brings more than 35 years’ experience in technology infrastructure consultancy. He will oversee investment in existing teams, staff professional development, technical training and the recruitment of additional specialists.

The investment comes, Black and White says, as data centre and critical infrastructure operators face increasing pressure to accommodate developments in computing technology, deliver complex projects within shorter construction programmes and manage risks associated with long-term infrastructure investments.

Beale said, “Our clients are asking for a deeper level of design integration. They need to understand how the decisions being made during design and construction will affect their facilities in the years ahead, particularly at the scale of investment these projects represent.

“We already have established teams delivering ICT and security services across the business. The next stage is to bring that expertise together internationally, so clients receive consistent technical advice and delivery regardless of where their projects are located.

“Technology is advancing rapidly, and the demands being placed on data centres and other critical facilities are changing with it. We need to consider not only what a facility requires today, but how its infrastructure can accommodate future developments without introducing unnecessary cost or risk.

“To reduce vulnerabilities, maintain operations and support future growth, data centre facilities design must integrate physical protection, secure control systems and resilient infrastructure”.