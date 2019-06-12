Black & Veatch wins Florida water management contract

It will produce a water sustainability blueprint for Winter Haven and its water utility serving more than 37,000 customers.

The integrated masterplan will adopt a ‘One Water’ approach championed by the U.S. Water Alliance and other advocacy groups. The approach is based in all forms of water – drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, reclaimed water, indirect and direct potable reuse and groundwater – as a singular resource to be managed sustainably.

The Black & Veatch team, with environmental engineering and design firm Brown & Caldwell, will first assess Winter Haven’s water resources and utility systems. It will then help the roughly 43,000-resident central Florida city chart how to integrate its land- and water-use planning, incorporate its lakes and restore its natural systems while promoting citywide water sustainability and economic growth for at least the next half century.

“This master plan is incredibly important for Winter Haven to meet all of the water challenges we expect over the next 50 years, and it’s our hope that this effort will become a catalyst for positive change not only for our community, but other communities in Florida and beyond,” said Mike Britt, Winter Haven’s project manager.