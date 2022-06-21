Bloor targets Devon and Cornwall

Bradley Davison, managing director of Bloor Homes Exeter

Exeter will be Bloor Homes tenth regional office in England, but Swindon and Tewkesbury is currently as fat southwest it goes.

On 1st July 2022 Bloor Homes Exeter will officially launch as a new region for the company.

The company is currently investing £5m in a new regional headquarters on Honiton Road, Exeter. When complete later this year, it will provide 17,000 sq f of office space for around 70 staff.

Managing director of Bloor Homes Exeter is Bradley Davison, said: “We already have a strong presence in Devon and we are launching the new region with three live developments at Topsham, Pinhoe and Ivybridge already under way, plus more in the pipeline that will commence later in the year.

“While demand for new homes continues to outstrip supply at a national level, the trend which made Devon and Cornwall popular during the pandemic has also continued and the area remains a very aspirational place for people to live for those wishing to strike the right work life balance.

“By creating a new region focusing on Devon and Cornwall, with a dedicated management team and locally based staff, we will be able to deliver more high quality new homes that not only meet the needs of our customers, but by working collaboratively with local authorities, can also help to address the shortage of affordable housing.”

