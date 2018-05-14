Blue light call for Eric Wright

Preston-based Eric Wright Facilities Management (EWFM), part of the Eric Wright Group, has been awarded a contract to service 16 PFI fire stations across the northwest over the next 18 years.

EWFM has been brought in as a subcontractor by Engie Services and Balfour Beatty, who jointly have a long-term private finance initiative contract.

Eric Wright will service stations across Merseyside, Lancashire and Cumbria that have been designed, built, financed and are operated by Balfour Beatty Investments. They range in size from a single appliance fire station to multi-appliance stations with additional garaging for special equipment. Some of the sites also include training facilities and office space.

Both hard and soft FM services are to be delivered, including service desk operation, statutory compliance, planned and reactive maintenance, energy management, grounds maintenance, vending, cleaning and janitorial services.

The Eric Wright team has also transferred, under TUPE regulations, seven employees from ENGIE into EWFM as well as 18 staff to cleaning sub-contractor Future Cleaning Services.

Kate Bailey, senior business development manager for EWFM, said: “Providing facilities management to the emergency services sector is an exciting new challenge for us and, together with the education and healthcare markets, we see it as a significant future growth area for the business. To be appointed on our largest contract to date in this area over an 18 year period is testament to the knowledge and skills we have in our team.”

EWFM also delivers Facilities Management services to Lancashire County Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Manchester College, Bilfinger Industrial Automation Services and One Partnership, a public-private partnership that connects health, social care and housing.