Blue-light boost for Willmott Dixon

CGI of the new Merseysie Police HQ that Willmott Dixon will build

For Merseyside Police Force, Willmott Dixon will construct a £45m facility on St Anne's Street in Liverpool to create 12,800 m2 of office space over four storeys for up to 1,175 people.

Willmott Dixon has been working with Merseyside Police Force since 2015 to get its new headquarters through planning and into the construction phase.

For West Midlands Police, Willmott Dixon will deliver a new control suite, which involves demolishing an existing firearms building and replacing it with a 6,536 m2, four-storey building that includes a command and control unit.

Both schemes were procured through Scape Group frameworks.

Police and custodial facilities represent an important market for Willmott Dixon; it has been responsible for schemes worth more than £150m over the last two years as emergency forces re-evaluate their estates.

Recent examples include the 36-cell Birchin Way custody suite in Grimsby, 42-cell West Division police HQ in Blackpool, 40-cell Exeter police station, 50-cell Sheffield custody suite and the Lincolnshire Blue Light Campus, which brings together Lincolnshire’s fire & rescue services, police force and ambulance service under one roof. The company also built a new home for North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service in Wigan.

