Blyth gigafactory clears planning

The factory will be built on part of the old Blyth power station site

Manufacturer Britishvolt has been cleared to build the UK’s first battery gigaplant, with a gross internal floor area of 386,357m².

The project will be built in three phases each of 10GWh to a total capacity of 30GWh by end-2027 onwards. ISG was named main contractor for the project last year, with a contract understood to be worth £300m.

The factory will have the capacity to produce 300,000 lithium-ion batteries a year for the electric vehicle market, the manufacturer says.

Its construction will regenerate the 92.2-hectare disused coal stocking yard of the former Blyth power station.

Property and construction consultant Ridge & Partners led the planning application process, working alongside consulting engineer Rolton Group and quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald as well as construction contractor ISG.

Rolton project director Allan Rose said: “What a fantastic result for Britishvolt, to see their planning proposal approved unanimously. This is a true milestone for such an ambitious project with “doing the right thing” at the heart of all motivations and on the road to developing the UK’s green economy. It’s a brilliant opportunity for Northumberland, the northeast and the UK’s evolving automotive industry.”

Britishvolt chairman Peter Rolton said: “This is a huge win, not only for Britishvolt, but also the people of Northumberland. The Gigaplant will bring with it much need employment, totally regenerating the area. Britishvolt has a strong social values agenda, as well as a world-class environmental, social and governance framework. At our very heart is doing the right thing. This project is the right thing for UK plc, and its people, on the roadmap to a low carbon, sustainable future.”

