BMT launches Malaysian wind tunnel

BMT and Fenestra Malaysia’s Venturi Asia partnership is constructing the new boundary layer wind tunnel in Kuala Lumpur. The aim is to offer advanced wind tunnel modelling and support in environmental physics to the civil construction, architecture and oil & gas sectors.

Masoud Moinfar, managing director of Fenestra Malaysia said: “We are excited to be partnering with BMT on this new venture. Our experience in façade engineering has highlighted the need for sophisticated quality-assured wind tunnel facilities in the region, and working together with BMT we look forward to establishing the new test facility in Kuala Lumpur as the premier regional centre of wind engineering support.”

BMT chief executive Sarah Kenny said: “This new testing facility supports BMT’s new business model of harnessing a range of top-scale wind tunnel facilities through partnering arrangements across the world. With the teaming with Fenestra Malaysia we are expanding our network and reach across Asia, that was consolidated this year by the opening of a new office in Kuala Lumpur which co-located BMT’s cross-functional teams and activities in the city.”

BMT said that the new facility will be the only fully commercial facility of its kind in South East Asia and is intended to support the rapid urbanisation of the region.